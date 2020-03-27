Matt Riddle finally comments on being attacked by debuting tag team on this week's WWE NXT

'The Original Bro' was targeted by a debuting tag team on this week's NXT.

Riddle has called a former WWE UK Champion for help.

Matt Riddle

On this week's episode of WWE NXT, Matt Riddle was victorious in his main event clash against Roderick Strong. However, the one half of the reigning NXT Tag Team Champions was in for a big surprise as he was attacked by the debuting duo of Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar.

Led by the witty Malcolm Bivens, the debuting tag team sure did put the reigning NXT Tag Team Champions on notice. Riddle has now taken to Twitter to respond to the assault from Wednesday night.

Matt Riddle reacts to being attacked by Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar

Having captured the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT TakeOver: Portland, the duo of Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle have certainly established themselves as one of the best and over tag teams in all of WWE.

Riddle, who was targeted by the debuting duo led by Bivens, responded to the attack by claiming that he needs his tag team partner Pete Dunne to tackle the team of Singh and Gurjar.

Check out Riddle's response below:

I need you Stallion Pete! This little bald dude named @Malcolmvelli had 2 hairy dudes jump me yesterday after my Stallion Performance against @roderickstrong pic.twitter.com/tRWJpqbmnu — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) March 26, 2020

What's next for Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne?

Considering this week's attack by Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar, it is likely that Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle will be defending their NXT Tag Team Championships against the debuting tag team at a future event.