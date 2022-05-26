"He broke me" - Matt Riddle's ex-girlfriend blasts him for being "toxic"

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle's ex-girlfriend has come up with some shocking allegations against him.

Towards the end of June, the RAW star was seen with new girl Daniella Petrow. He recently parted ways with his wife Lisa, who changed her name back to Lisa Rennie, post their separation. The two got done with their divorce in June after 11 years of togetherness. Speaking of Daniella, a video was recently seen doing the rounds on social media where she was spotted alongside the former Tag Champion who was playing pool.

However, in a recent interaction with a fan on Twitter, Daniella revealed that she is no longer with Riddle. She stated that she could not judge him correctly as she was in love with him.

"I’m happy I’m not w the sick toxic perverted man anymore you all don’t know the Evil he really is I was blinded by love I couldn’t see it either."

She further went on to explain why she chose to distance herself from the 36-year-old.

"No disrespect at all for your sister know that … but the amount of men & women especially sleeping w them raw just makes me sick some as young as 18/19 yrs old and the relationship I can’t believe I was in I’m still like wtf this man bent me so far he broke me."

Daniella took a shot at Riddle's former wife Lisa

In another video posted by Daniella on Instagram a few days back, Petrow took massive shots at Riddle's ex-wife Lisa.

She shared videos and pictures of herself with the RAW star with the lyrics, "I don't care who had you first, you look better with me."

However, it was reported that Matt and Daniella "are just friends." The two were together during WrestleMania 38 and the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

With major shots now fired at the WWE star, only time will tell how the story unfolds from here.

Edited by Neda Ali