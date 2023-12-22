Matt Riddle is set for first wrestling match outside of WWE: Which Anoa'i family member is his opponent?

It seems there might still be bad blood between Matt Riddle and Anoa'i family. The former WWE star became a free agent after his non-compete clause ended a few hours ago. He’s set to make his in-ring return against a huge name on the independent scene.

Riddle will be squaring off in his first post-WWE match against a man who some fans think should be the new Tribal Chief. The former RAW Tag Team Champion will take on Jacob Fatu at MLW Kings of Colosseum on January 6 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Check out the press release from MLW below:

"Matt Riddle, the chill grappler known for fighting barefoot and winning big has returned to Major League Wrestling… and he has set his sights on “the most dangerous man on planet earth”: Jacob Fatu."

It continued:

"In 2018, Riddle danced with destiny, dominating the MLW World Heavyweight Title tournament, exiting in the finals in a championship bout that could’ve gone either way. Having won titles around the world, Riddle now returns to MLW to finally win the big one: the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. In order to do so, he has to go through the baddest beast in the land in the “Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu."

It remains to be seen who will win this clash of the titans between Riddle and Fatu.

Which Anoa'i family members did Matt Riddle compete against in WWE?

Matt Riddle quickly made a name for himself in Triple H’s Era of NXT. He won the brand’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in 2020. Riddle and Butch (aka Pete Dunne) went on to become the NXT Tag Team Champions.

The former UFC fighter found himself in a tag team with Randy Orton on the main roster. The duo battled Anoa'i family members, The Usos, and current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Riddle unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for his title on the June 17, 2022, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.