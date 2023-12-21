"I'll acknowledge him" - WWE Universe in awe of 31-year-old; wants him to replace Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns has been at the top of the pile in WWE for a long time. The Tribal Chief is currently in the middle of a record championship reign and has dominated on SmackDown with the rest of The Bloodline. However, there’s one of his family members who is not signed to the company and has been turning heads with his in-ring work. The wrestler in question is Jacob Fatu.

Fatu belongs to the famous Anoa’i wrestling family and is a cousin of the Usos and Reigns. He has achieved considerable success outside the WWE and is currently signed to Major League Wrestling. In MLW, he holds the record for the heavyweight title run in the company.

A highlight of the Samoans' in-ring work has gone viral on X. The incredible pace of the almost 300-pound wrestler has left many fans in awe.

Many fans wondered why he hadn’t been signed by one of the bigger wrestling companies. Some fans even want to see him join his family in The Bloodline as an ally or adversary to The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns crowns Solo as the next Tribal Chief on WWE Smackdown

On last week’s episode of SmackDown, Roman praised Solo for everything he has done as The Bloodline’s Enforcer in the champion’s absence from regular television.

He even labeled his younger cousin as his heir and the next Tribal Chief. While on the surface, it might seem like Reigns just wanted to appreciate Sikoa, other reasons might be at play.

The leader of the faction has ruled over the other members with an iron fist. The Uso's younger brother has been loyal to Roman Reigns since his debut.

He has, however, shown signs of being displeased with some of The Tribal Chief’s decisions, which have made many speculate that the crowning of Solo as the heir was to ease the tensions before Roman’s title defense against Randy Orton at Royal Rumble.

