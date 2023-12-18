Why did Roman Reigns crown Solo Sikoa as the next Tribal Chief? Damage control measures explored

Roman Reigns made the bold decision to announce the Tribal Heir for The Bloodline, and it’s Solo Sikoa. The Undisputed Champion wanted to use his return to SmackDown during the holidays to acknowledge all the hard work done by The Enforcer and give him the honor he deserved.

However, applauding Sikoa for his work during his absence might not be the only reason why The Tribal Chief made the announcement. It’s been pointed out that Roman Reigns has shown signs of fearing Solo Sikoa, and the fear may still loom in the shadows.

The Tribal Chief may have announced Solo Sikoa as the heir to keep The Enforcer content and happy within The Bloodline. One of Roman Reigns’ major pillars in WWE is Solo Sikoa, and without him, he will no longer be the bearer of gold. It’s important that Reigns does whatever is needed to keep Sikoa by his side.

The former NXT North American Champion has helped Reigns retain his title several times since joining the faction in September 2022.

Solo Sikoa has never betrayed The Tribal Chief, unlike Jimmy Uso, who left The Bloodline and returned to the faction a few months later. However, The Street Champion has shown signs of becoming displeased with Reigns’ actions. He may not take it kindly if The Tribal Chief tries to demean or dominate him as he did with The Usos.

The damage control measures are necessary if The Tribal Chief wants to survive, with almost every superstar eyeing to dethrone him, especially Randy Orton.

Roman Reigns has shocking statistics of 2023

Even though Reigns is one of the top superstars in WWE, he has not represented the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion enough in 2023.

On the other hand, Seth Rollins has continuously been putting the World Heavyweight Championship on the line and has been a fighting champion.

It so happens that The Tribal Chief had only 11 matches throughout the year. He has no more scheduled bouts for 2023. Out of the 11 matches, he worked in two tag team matches alongside Solo Sikoa and lost both.