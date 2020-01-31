Mauro Ranallo opens up on the Corey Graves Incident

Survivor Series weekend saw Corey graves have a go at Mauro Ranallo during NXT War Games. The SmackDown commentator simply tweeted that Ranallo was talking over his colleagues and it was hard to understand that there were three on the commentary table that night.

That did not go down well with Mauro and he skipped the Survivor Series pay-per-view. It was made clear that the NXT commentator was not willing to come face-to-face with Corey and thus decided to skip the PPV.

Corey publically apologised on WWE After The Bell podcast and revealed that it was a light-hearted tweet and he only wanted to use it as a topic on the Survivor Series pay-per-view too.

Mauro Ranallo recently appeared on TSN 1040 and was asked about the incident. He said:

“I have nothing really to say about Corey Graves or anyone else in my professional existence in the sense that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, everyone is able to critique everyone the way they would. I would never do something like that to a co-worker but that has been addressed and if anything, I publicly thank Corey Graves because he was the straw that broke the proverbial back in terms of my social media activity.” (H/T POST Wrestling)