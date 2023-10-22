Maven explains why WWE veteran was "so irate and angry" with him

Former WWE Superstar Maven Huffman recently recalled how he once received a talking-to backstage after a match with Bob Holly.

Holly, also known as Hardcore Holly, was well known for his physical in-ring style. In 2002, the WWE veteran faced Maven at several untelevised live events. He also defeated the 2001 Tough Enough winner on the April 4, 2002, episode of SmackDown.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Maven said Holly reacted furiously due to the lack of physicality in one of their matches:

"One night he just laid into me. He just was so irate and angry with me, and it was because I wasn't clotheslining him hard enough. He was literally mad I wasn't hitting him hard enough. You bet the next night and the next subsequent nights after that, I made sure to hit him as hard as I could in safe places." [5:50 – 6:11]

Holly worked for WWE between 1994 and 2009. He won several titles with the company, including the Tag Team Championship three times and the Hardcore Championship six times.

How Maven Huffman won Bob Holly over in WWE

Having improved his in-ring intensity, Maven received a hug and some kind words from Bob Holly after their next match.

Two decades later, the 46-year-old clarified he has no hard feelings toward Holly despite the rocky start to their relationship:

"Going back and talking about the match backstage, like all wrestlers do, he immediately grabbed me and hugged me, embraced me, and was hitting me on the back telling me, 'That's what I was talking about,'" Maven said. "Bob was the testing ground for a lot of guys in the WWE, and if you got through him – some did, some didn't – but once you got through Bob, he would greet you with a smile rather than a scowl." [6:11 – 6:37]

Maven also explained why he did not get along with a current AEW personality.

