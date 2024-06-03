Maxxine Dupri to be replaced by 32-year-old star in Alpha Academy? Exploring potential WWE RAW swerve

The Alpha Academy is currently in a state of pandemonium, as there has been a sense of forlorn apprehension within the group. For weeks, Chad Gable has been frustrated with his stablemates, as they have been disappointing him every time. Along with Otis, Maxxine Dupri has also been ruffling Gable's feathers. Therefore, a 32-year-old star may soon take her place in the faction.

RAW Superstar Ivy Nile could replace Maxxine Dupri in The Alpha Academy as she could join hands with Chad Gable. Dupri has failed in every big opportunity she received on Monday Night RAW of late, which has in turn enraged Gable. This could eventually lead to the latter kicking her out of the faction when his frustration reaches its boiling point.

One of the reasons Chad Gable could bring Ivy Nile is because she has a good relationship with Maxxine. Therefore, Gable could eventually poison Nile's ears and make her backstab her best friend, replacing her within The Alpha Academy. Not only will this betrayal make the storyline more riveting, but it could also herald Ivy Nile's heel turn in the most befitting way.

Therefore, it could be a matter of time before Master Gable reaches his breaking point and kicks Maxxine Dupri out of the group. Not to mention, the 38-year-old has been constantly reprimanding Dupri due to her inability to rise to the occasion. This could eventually lead to her being replaced by Ivy Nile within the stable.

Chad Gable could form a revamped Alpha Academy

Ever since Chad Gable turned heel, he has been on a rampage to take his faction to new heights. The former RAW Tag Team Champion has been admonishing his stablemates week after week just for them to rise to the top. However, it has seemingly failed to yield desired results.

Therefore, there's a good possibility that he could kick every member out of the group. Gable could form a revamped version of The Alpha Academy by bringing new members. He could join forces with Ivy Nile and Creed Brothers and form a faction on Monday Night RAW.

This could eventually pave the way for a fresh beginning for all the superstars. As a new team, they could dominate the entire roster and wreak havoc on Monday Night RAW. Chad Gable could go on to capture the Intercontinental Championship, with an assist from his new stablemates, while Creed Brothers may win the World Tag Team Championship in a similar manner.

As a result, it could finally mark the dawn of a new chapter in The Alpha Academy. It remains to be seen if and when WWE pulls the trigger and catapults the storyline to new heights.

