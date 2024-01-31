Maxxine Dupri to win her first WWE title alongside 31-year-old star at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

Maxxine Dupri is one of the most intriguing figures in WWE. The Alpha Academy member is currently signed to the RAW brand and is a part of the Women's roster. However, the start of her main roster run was nothing short of rough. Nevertheless, Dupri could win her first WWE title alongside a 31-year-old superstar at WrestleMania 40.

The 31-year-old star in question is none other than Ivy Nile. Both Nile and Maxxine Dupri have worked together before, and have paired up as tag partners on Monday Night RAW. Moreover, The Alpha Academy has an ongoing alliance with The Diamond Mine, which makes their partnership all the more likely. However, the question remains is Dupri ready?

In all honesty, The Alpha Queen, as Otis refers to her, still has a lot of work to do before she is ready for a big match. Her performance in the Royal Rumble was nothing short of disappointing and has led to heavy criticism. So, with that in mind, it's unlikely that Nile and Dupri will win the Women's Tag Team Titles as soon as WrestleMania 40. Nevertheless, this plan can be executed further down the line and will be a real feel-good story, especially after all the hardships Dupri has been through.

All of this is just speculation at this point. What WWE has in store for Maxxine Dupri is unknown. The WWE Universe's only hope is that she picks up some knowledge and experience before they decide to offer her a shot at gold in the company.

The WWE Universe slammed Maxxine Dupri for her performance at the Royal Rumble

There is no denying that there is a lot of room for improvement when it comes to Maxxine Dupri. Her limited experience in the ring was extremely evident at the Royal Rumble. She struggled to execute particular spots and relied heavily on veteran stars like Bayley, who worked with her.

The WWE Universe wasn't scared to speak up after her performance. Many fans criticized Dupri on X/Twitter for her lackluster performance and even called for her dismissal.

Clearly, there is a lot of work to be done before Dupri steps into the ring again. But her character work is adored by the fans. So with a little bit of patience and determination, she could become a top star in WWE.

