"Triple H has to let her go" - WWE Universe slams 26-year-old star after 'terrible' performance at Royal Rumble 

Under the creative guidance of Triple H, WWE hosted another successful Royal Rumble event this past Saturday. Many were particularly impressed with the women's battle royal as several female stars got a chance to showcase their talents. However, fans weren't impressed with Maxxine Dupri's performance in the multi-woman extravaganza.

The 26-year-old is just starting her in-ring career after being a manager/valet for a while. Dupri has competed in just seven matches in her pro wrestling career thus far. She was one of the participants in the women's Royal Rumble match at the namesake premium live event.

The Alpha Academy member entered the bout at #18 and survived a little over five minutes before being thrown over the top rope by Bayley. Besides having no eliminations to her name, Dupri also had a rough showing and was involved in a few botches during her short time in the ring.

Fans on X/Twitter expressed their disappointment with the WWE star's performance. Check out some of the notable reactions below:

Former WWE star also bashed Maxxine Dupri's Royal Rumble performance

It appears that Maxxine Dupri's first Rumble outing did not impress fans and critics alike. The 26-year-old was also criticized by Matt Morgan after the event. The former WWE Superstar did not hold back while discussing the star's performance in the multi-woman battle royal.

"[Maxxine Dupri?] She's gotta go, no offense. [She's got charisma, but she needs to spend some time in NXT.] What! They tried her freaking (...) Poor Bayley. Bayley tried her stupid Kelly Kelly spinning around round round round flying Headscissors that just was not going. She tried twice. Tried twice!" Morgan said.

Morgan appreciated Bayley for trying her best to help the Alpha Academy member:

"Bayley is such a pro; she put like four different things in between to come back to it again, which is a pros pro that does that instead of going right back to the move you just botched, and that's how good Bayley is, and she did it again. I feel bad for her. She's got a great look, and she could do a worm kind of sort backward very slowly. [She can use some time in NXT.] Compared to all of those women, she's out of her league with respect. The rest of those women are going 95 miles an hour."

Maxxine Dupri is among the few up-and-coming stars who did not hone their wrestling skills in NXT and wrestled their first WWE match on the main roster. The Alpha Academy star also does not have any prior wrestling experience.

