26-year-old WWE RAW Superstar "has got to go" after embarrassing performance at the Royal Rumble last night, says veteran

The 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match proved to be a pulsating affair last night as a plethora of superstars showcased their skills to the hilt. Bayley ultimately won the match, but the likes of Nia Jax, Naomi, Jade Cargill, Liv Morgan, and Bianca Belair left lasting impressions on the WWE Universe.

While most of the wrestlers gave a great account of themselves, the same cannot be said about a certain 26-year-old RAW Superstar.

The Alpha Academy member competed in the Women's Royal Rumble for the first time last night. She entered the match at number 18 and lasted for over six minutes before being eliminated by Bayley. The superstar in question is Maxxine Dupri.

Dupri's performance was criticized by many as she seemingly botched a few moves before her elimination.

During a recent episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan commented on Dupri's performance, claiming she "has got to go."

Meanwhile, the wrestling veteran praised Bayley for trying to help the Alpha Academy member.

"[Maxxine Dupri?] She's gotta go, no offense. [She's got charisma but she needs to spend some time in NXT.] What! They tried her freaking... Poor Bayley. Bayley tried her stupid Kelly Kelly spinning around round round round flying Headscissors that just was not going. She tried twice. Tried twice!" Morgan said.

The former WWE Superstar added:

"Bayley is such a pro, she put like four different things in between to come back to it again, which is a pros pro that does that instead of going right back to the move you just botched, and that's how good Bayley is, and she did it again. I feel bad for her. She's got a great look and she could do a worm kind of sort backwards very slow. [She can use some time in NXT.] Compared to all of those women, she's out of her league with respect. The rest of those women are going 95 miles an hour." [23:11 - 24:06]

Check the video here:

Maxxine Dupri is a popular character on WWE RAW

Since leaving Maximum Male Models to align herself with Alpha Academy, Maxxine Dupri has become one of the fan-favorite characters on the Monday Night RAW brand.

The 26-year-old also transitioned from manager to an in-ring competitor. Last month, she wrestled Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley in a losing cause.

What did you think of Maxxine Dupri's performance in the 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match? Sound off in the comment section below.

Please credit Gigantic Pop and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.