"Maybe one day we shall meet again" - Toni Storm on her long-standing rivalry with WWE RAW Superstar [Exclusive]

Toni Storm is perfectly content letting Rhea Ripley have RAW to herself right now.

There have been a lot of great women's feuds in WWE over the years. However, few have come close to the rivalry between Storm and Ripley over the last several years across WWE NXT and NXT UK.

Toni Storm sat down with Sportskeeda's own Rick Ucchino this week to discuss all things WWE NXT. During the interview, Ucchino brought up her long-time rival Rhea Ripley's RAW call-up.

Storm reflected upon Ripley's move and concluded that it's good for the two of them to have their own space right now.

"Hey, you know what's good? I mean, me and Rhea always butted heads. We always keep running into each other. So maybe it's kind of good that, you know, she has all of RAW herself, I've got all of NXT to myself, and then maybe one day we shall meet again. You know, but yeah, she's always there, Rhea, she always pops up, like in Royal Rumbles, for example, to eliminate me, you know she's always there."

Part two of my conversation with #ToniStorm for @SKWrestling_ is now available! #WWENXT



- Last minute #RoyalRumble entry

- Her rivalry with and reaction to @RheaRipley_WWE moving to #WWERAW

- Who will finally knock of @Kay_Lee_Ray for the #NXTUK Title?https://t.co/dD0w6ocMpZ — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) March 10, 2021

Toni Storm draws comparisons to Batman and The Joker when it comes to her and Rhea Ripley

Ucchino brought up the point that Toni Storm and Rhea Ripley have the ability to fight forever, much like the iconic DC Comics characters Batman and The Joker. Storm was quick to point out that she wanted to be Batman as far as that comparison goes.

"Oh yeah, I'd like to say I'm Batman. As far as wrestling, I'm gonna be Batman. I don't know why. -- You just never know what could happen again."

"Being in a match and getting kicked in the face honestly feels normal to me at this point. Thank God we are back to that."



Spoke to Toni Storm ahead of her #WWENXT Title match tonight. Needless to say she's thrilled to be back after a lengthy hiatus. https://t.co/Aoye2fMGS1 — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) March 10, 2021

