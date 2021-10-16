"Me and the big man weren’t agreeing on a couple of things" - Roman Reigns explains why he and Vince McMahon couldn't agree on his WrestleMania 37 entrance

Vince McMahon has been pushing Roman Reigns as the face of WWE for a long time now. McMahon and his team have tried and tested many ways to get Reigns over with the WWE Universe and it looks like they have hit the sweet spot with The Tribal Chief gimmick. In an interview with Bleacher Report, Roman Reigns spoke about why he didn't make his new entrance at WrestleMania 37.

Roman Reigns made his return to the WWE during the pandemic at SummerSlam 2020. When The Fiend retained the WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman, The Head Of The Table appeared out of nowhere and speared the two WWE Superstars. Not long after SummerSlam, Reigns won the Universal Championship.

Roman Reigns has held onto the Championship for over a year, defending it against viable opponents such as Kevin Owens, John Cena, Daniel Bryan, Edge and Finn Balor. Along with his Tribal Chief gimmick, Roman Reigns got himself a new entrance theme in May.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, the Universal Champion explained why he didn't debut his new theme at WrestleMania 37 in a Triple Threat Match against Edge and Daniel Bryan. According to Reigns, he and Vince McMahon didn't come to an agreement before the event. The current Universal Champion said,

“It wasn’t ready. Me and the big man weren’t agreeing on a couple of things, so I was like, ‘Screw it, I’m not going out to it now.’ I have to feel it because nobody outside of my cousins and Paul is walking out to that. To me, these are the types of things I have to 100 percent be connected to, and that’s why our audience can trust me and the presentation and the character and everything I’m doing."

Who will Roman Reigns fight next?

Roman Reigns has had one of the greatest Universal Championship runs ever. He has faced top talent and proven to the WWE Universe that he may be the best Universal Champion in history. Roman Reigns is slated to put the Universal Championship on the line against Brock Lesnar later in the month at Crown Jewel.

The Beast Incarnate returned to the WWE at SummerSlam earlier this year after Roman Reigns beat John Cena. Even though Lesnar and Reigns didn't throw hands at the pay-per-view, Lesnar attacked Cena that night.

Reigns vs Cena is reported to be a saga. It will be interesting to see what role Paul Heyman plays in these reported series of matches.

