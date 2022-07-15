What is the meaning of WWE RAW's TV-14 rating?

WWE and AEW run wrestling content for fans all over the world. However, given the nature of wrestling, it may not be suitable for everyone, and there are guidelines that dictate whether it can be watched by a particular demographic.

With the recent news of Monday Night RAW becoming a TV-14 product, it is the end of an era. PG programming has defined the show for many years, but from July 18, it will venture into TV-14 territory. Fans are excited to see what changes will take place when the complexion of the show changes. One can only hope we get a modern version of the Attitude Era.

Naturally, the question arises as to what TV-14 actually is. If you are looking for the answer, we have it for you right here.

According to the description, programs rated TV-14 contain material, words, or content that may not be suitable for children under the age of 14. These kind of programs have suggestive dialogue, coarse language, violence, and sexual situations aplenty.

Parents and adult guardians have been warned by the FCC to "exercise some care in monitoring this (TV-14) program and are cautioned against letting children under the age of 14 watch unattended."

Is WWE going to become TV-14 rated?

Fans are beyond excited for the new and improved WWE RAW. The rating change from PG to TV-14 means WWE is free to experiment and take suggestive risks with promos, segments, and even matches. It is sure to usher in a new and more adventurous era for the company, one we cannot wait to witness.

However, it must be said that only RAW will be TV-14 from July 18. The other WWE shows are still very much PG. This includes SmackDown as well, which despite being the supposed A-show will not make the jump to TV-14 when its red counterpart does. It is a possibility in the future, but one that isn't currently being explored.

Is AEW's product TV-14 rated?

We have no doubt that AEW will be watching the proceedings with interest. WWE's switching up of RAW to a TV-14 show means it automatically makes the red brand more interesting. RAW getting a TV-14 rating will certainly have ruffled a few feathers in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

When it comes to AEW, the product has been TV-14 since its inception. In fact, all their shows and pay-per-views are non-PG. The product boasts blood, violence, cuss words, and edgy content in abundance, which garnered it a more adult fanbase.

