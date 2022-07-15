Create
"Wrestling is back baby!" WWE fans hilariously react to RAW's rating change 

Monday Night RAW could go through some huge changes
Phillipa Marie
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Modified Jul 15, 2022 01:36 AM IST

WWE programming has been somewhat restricted in recent years since its Monday Night RAW show has been rated PG. However, that's finally about to change.

It was announced earlier today by Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast that from July 18th, the show will have the TV-14 rating. This will officially mark the end of the PG Era and could spark some huge changes in the company moving forward.

The WWE Universe has reacted to the news on social media and brought up some interesting storylines from the company's past. These include Lita and Edge's live sex celebration as well as Triple H's controversial storyline with Katie Vick.

Starting July 18th WWE Raw will have a TV-14 rating moving forward on USA Network. The PG Era is over.#WWE #WWERAW https://t.co/wQskL3IVPb

WWE's PG rating has meant that the company was backed into a corner in regards to its content. RAW and SmackDown have been somewhat restrained against their nearest competition, All Elite Wrestling. Since AEW's programming has always been TV-14, the new change allows RAW to be on the same level.

Wrestling is back baby twitter.com/nodqdotcom/sta… https://t.co/m1rRtE5PZF

Will this mean huge changes in WWE as a whole?

There were certain terms that WWE Superstars and commentators were banned from using throughout the PG Era to ensure that all content was presentable to both advertisers and the younger demographic.

This rating change means that the company is free to be much riskier with its matches and language moving forward.

YESSSSSSSS, best decision ever.#WWERaw twitter.com/andrewzarian/s…

Fans have seemingly already begun thinking of ways that this will change the show moving forward. One fan has speculated that it could lead to a big change for Asuka.

calling it right now, asuka will start openly carrying a knife with no explanation nor acknowledgement twitter.com/andrewzarian/s…

Another made the case for D-Generation X to make a comeback, since some of their jokes and pranks would be more acceptable under the new rating.

We back? 👀 twitter.com/AndrewZarian/s… https://t.co/LyOF24degi
It is worth noting that some fear a setback for the Women's division due to the TV-14 rating, as female talent didn't fare well under the more risqué programming of the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Eras.

it is happening again twitter.com/AndrewZarian/s… https://t.co/b5HT8wrRvX

That being said, this move is a positive shakeup and could allow the company to present some fresh programming to bring in some newer...older viewers.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
