Medical team surprised after WWE Superstar recovers from tricky injury within 2 months

Usually, Superstars need a considerable amount of time to recuperate from serious injuries.

However, this Superstar shocked the medical team after fully recovering from a tricky injury within 2 months!

WWE's medical team

Usually, it takes a considerable amount of time for WWE Superstars to recover from injuries of a serious nature, that is, unless their name is John Cena. The 16-time World Champion, who only makes sporadic appearances for the company nowadays, had a reputation for recovering from injuries sooner than expected.

It looks like another Superstar has almost achieved the same feat. Io Shirai, who recently returned on tonight's episode of WWE NXT, was sidelined with a knee injury for months. She took to Twitter to reveal that the WWE medical team was surprised after she made a full recovery within two months.

What did Io Shirai say?

On her official Twitter account, Shirai wrote that although her injury left her in a state where she could not wrestle, she shocked the medical trainers by fully recovering within two months. She made it clear that it was time for her to 'rampage' again on the Black and Gold brand.

Although I hurt my knee and couldn’t wrestle, I shocked the medical trainers by fully recovering within two months. Thankfully no permanent damage at all!!



Time for Io Shirai to rampage again! 😈🖤#WWENXT — 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) March 26, 2020

Shirai filled in as the last-minute and shock replacement as Aliyah's opponent for the qualifier match for the six-woman ladder match that will determine the No. 1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship. Aliyah's original opponent was Xia Li, who was rendered unable to compete after she was taken out backstage in a mystery attack.

The Genius of the Sky did not take much time to dismantle Aliyah as she earned herself an opportunity to become the next No. 1 contender for the NXT Women's title.