WWE has a new weekly show and it is shockingly entertaining. The sports entertainment juggernaut has recently introduced LFG, ie: Legends & Future Greats.

The program is almost like a fusion of Tough Enough and The Ultimate Fighter. World Wrestling Entertainment has taken 16 stars from the Performance Center with varying degrees of experience, who will compete to earn an NXT contract.

Four WWE legends who are team leaders on the show are Bubba Ray Dudley, The Undertaker, Booker T, and Mickie James. Each wrestling stalwart will have four rookies on their team. Whichever group manages to win the show, their mentor will receive a title as a memorabilia of sorts.

Bubba Ray Dudley, a Hall of Famer and legendary tag team star, has quite an interesting lineup. This article will take a look at the four possible future greats who are part of Team Bubba Ray Dudley on LFG and what we know about them so far.

Below are the four names who joined Team Bubba Ray Dudley on WWE LFG:

#4. Zena Sterling has a lot of personality

Zena Sterling is a 21-year-old who has been part of the WWE Performance Center for about a year. While she's originally from Ukraine, she has been living in the United States for many years now. She has competed in around eight matches.

Sterling comes across as a bubbly individual, both self-admittedly and based on her actions on WWE LFG thus far. She's a powerhouse, a happy-go-lucky character, and comes across as Barbie brought to life, with an infectious personality.

Bubba Ray Dudley seemed happy to have Zena on his roster. He playfully gives her grief about her peppy attitude and clammy hands, but it is clear that he sees potential in her as a talent. Future clips show she had a hilarious interaction with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther as well.

#3. Drake Morreaux was previously seen on NXT Level Up

Drake Morreaux has been with WWE for over two years now, and he's originally from Louisiana. He calls himself a Swamp Man and has a history in baseball and college football. Fans may be familiar with his work thanks to past appearances on NXT Level Up.

Morreaux has a lot more experience in the ring than Zena does. He has been wrestling for close to two years now and has around 34 matches under his belt. This includes bouts on WWE SmackDown, live events of the developmental brand, NXT Level Up, and even Full Impact Pro.

Bubba Ray Dudley and Drake's dynamic is still unclear at this point. However, Bubba seemed happy to have Morreaux as part of his team. If the 26-year-old is anywhere close to the prodigy that his real-life girlfriend Roxanne Perez is, Drake Morreaux could be a major hit.

#2. Tatyanna Dumas shows a ton of potential

Tatyanna Dumas is one of the least experienced possible future greats on WWE LFG. When the show began filming, she had only been with the company for two months. Dumas is originally from Sydney, Australia and she was a professional basketball player.

Dumas was also part of the show Australian Ninja Warrior and it is clear she is an incredible athlete. Unfortunately, she got into her own head early on in WWE LFG, when she couldn't get some fundamentals down right and it appeared to be getting to her.

This past week's edition of LFG was Tatyanna's in-ring debut. She had a match with Leigh Laurel that was short but impressed the legends, including Bubba Ray Dudley. Now that she's out of her own head, the sky may be the limit for Dumas.

#1. Brayden "BJ" Ray is the problem child of WWE

The final entry on this list is by far the most controversial. Brayden "BJ" Ray is a possible WWE future great and he has a reputation for annoying and upsetting everyone he encounters. He has been with World Wrestling Entertainment for about a year.

Brayden has managed to have six matches thus far and has also made a few guest appearances on NXT television. The former collegiate wrestler from Duke University is looking to secure a full-time spot on the black and silver brand.

However, it could be tough for the 25-year-old to fulfill that goal, as he has already seemingly gotten on the wrong side of The Undertaker and Bubba Ray Dudley. The youngster often mouths off and acts foolish, which has angered the legendary mentors, but he does have an abundance of charisma that could make him a future great.

