Meet all 5 competitors in the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline

WWE's next big Premium Live Event is just days away. The exciting show is titled NXT Deadline 2023, and it currently has seven major matches announced. This includes six main card bouts and a pre-show match.

The big theme of Deadline is the Iron Survivor Challenge Match. The show will feature two for the second year in a row. One bout will feature male superstars, while the other will highlight the female stars of the company. The winners of each match will earn a major title opportunity.

We recently introduced the five male stars set to compete in the gimmick match. This included breaking down who will be involved and their likelihood of winning a title opportunity. This article will tackle the same direction for the female stars involved.

The reigning champion of the brand is Lyra Valkyria. The Irish superstar will undoubtedly have her eyes glued to the screen during this upcoming match. Which female stars are set to participate in the unique stipulation match, and who is most likely to leave the new number one contender?

Below are the five competitors in the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline 2023.

#5. Blair Davenport is one of WWE's best performers

Blair Davenport is one of the most skilled wrestlers in all of NXT. Prior to joining WWE, she had plenty of experience wrestling in the United Kingdom, Japan, and even All Elite Wrestling. She joined NXT UK and remained on the brand until it shut down. This led her to NXT in the United States.

Recently, Blair has been a pivotal figure in the white & gold brand. She defeated Gigi Dolin in a Lights Out Match at NXT Halloween Havoc and defeated Kelani Jordan on the No Mercy 2023 Kickoff show. Blair defeated Thea Hail to earn her way into the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge Match.

As far as her chances of winning go, she is undoubtedly a favorite. The 27-year-old star has more experience than anybody in the match and just needs an opportunity to be continually elevated up the card. Lyra and Blair eventually battling for the top prize makes sense.

#4. Kelani Jordan is an up-and-coming star

Kelani Jordan is the least experienced star in this match. According to Cagematch, she's had only 37 matches in her WWE career. Kelani has had only 17 bouts broadcasted between NXT, NXT Level Up, and the aforementioned No Mercy Kickoff bout with Blair Davenport.

Jordan is in a relationship with Carmelo Hayes and briefly learned from Dana Brooke prior to the latter's WWE release. She has had champions mentor her, which could mean a lot for her career moving forward.

Unfortunately, the odds of Kelani winning are quite slim. Her limited experience certainly works against her, especially in such a chaotic bout. While winning isn't impossible, it feels improbable. Besides, even if Jordan does somehow win this bout, she's unlikely to stand a chance against Lyra.

#3. Lash Legend is beginning to break out

Lash Legend is a powerhouse. The former WNBA player made her in-ring debut in late 2021. While it took her some time to get her legs underneath her, Lash has developed considerably in the two years since.

The powerful star is currently a member of The Meta-Four. She is joined by her tag team partners Jakara Jackson, Noam Dar, and Oro Mensah. Three of the four recently battled Alpha Academy on an episode of WWE NXT. While they came up short, they were ultra-competitive.

While some may write Lash off, she is athletic and powerful. That combination could lead her to success. If she managed to slam Otis with ease, just imagine what Legend may be able to do at Deadline.

#2. Fallon Henley qualified last

Fallon Henley is an extremely talented WWE Superstar. She began her career back in 2017. Prior to joining World Wrestling Entertainment, she was seen in Shine, AEW, and various other indie promotions. She signed with NXT in 2021.

For quite some time, Fallon took a back seat to her stablemates Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. Still, she hasn't been without success in WWE. Henley held the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles with Kiana James prior to the belts being retired.

While Henley isn't the favorite to win, she is fiery and could pick up a victory at any time. She did manage to overcome Roxanne Perez, Thea Hail, and Kiana James, meaning she's certainly capable of succeeding in a multi-woman match.

#1. Tiffany Stratton is the favorite

Tiffany Stratton is one of the most despised stars in WWE. The cocky and rich daddy's girl is annoying to most fans, but her talent cannot be denied. She is a physical specimen who can do it all in the ring. This led to her winning singles gold.

Interestingly, Stratton and Lyra are no strangers to one another. Tiffany Stratton won the NXT Women's Championship earlier this year by defeating Valkyria for the then vacated title. Tiffany then lost the belt to Becky Lynch. The Man then lost the title to Lyra.

Given her experience as a champion, Tiffany can absolutely win this match. In fact, her success in big-time matches could mean Stratton is the favorite to win. Be it her or Blair, one of the experienced stars will likely stand tall in the end.

