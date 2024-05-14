Meet the semi-finalists for the 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournament from RAW (May 13, 2024)

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW marked a significant development in the 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournament, revealing the male as well as female semi-finalists. The red brand showcased some remarkable Quarterfinal matches, which added an extra layer of excitement to the tournament.

In the Quarterfinals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament, Gunther faced off against Kofi Kingston in a singles bout, with the victor securing a spot in the Semifinals. After a thrilling showdown lasting nearly 14 minutes, The Ring General emerged victorious.

Meanwhile, the main event of the latest edition of Monday Night RAW witnessed a dazzling showdown between Jey Uso and Ilja Dragunov. Following a hard-fought battle lasting approximately 13 minutes, The Yeet Master secured the win with a Spear and his signature Uso Splash. The triumph of Jey shook many fans, as they were expecting The Mad Dragon to win and potentially face the Imperium leader to rejuvenate their historic rivalry.

In the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament, Shayna Baszler squared off against IYO SKY in the Quarterfinals. After an exceptional clash, The Genius of the Sky emerged triumphant. Another Quarterfinal match of the tournament saw Lyra Valkyria and Zoey Stark clashing in a high-stakes match, with the former emerging as the winner and securing a spot in the Semifinals.

Therefore, the Semi-finalists of the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring tournament from RAW are as follows:

Gunther

Jey Uso

Lyra Valkyria

IYO SKY

This sets up exciting Semifinal matchups, with Gunther facing off against Jey Uso, and Lyra Valkyria taking on IYO SKY in the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament from RAW.

Who is expected to win the Semifinals of the 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournament from RAW?

Considering the momentum of both Gunther and Jey Uso, it is challenging to predict the outcome of their showdown in the Semifinals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. However, it is plausible that the Imperium leader could prevail over The Yeet Master. This decision could put Gunther as a strong contender for a possible world title opportunity, leveraging his victory in the King of the Ring tournament.

On the other hand, in the Semifinal clash between Lyra Valkyria and IYO SKY, the former NXT Women's Champion is likely to emerge victorious. This assumption is supported by WWE's potential intention to give her a significant push in her main roster run following the 2024 Draft.

It will be intriguing to witness the unfolding of events in the Semifinals and to discover who will advance to the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournament from the RAW side.

