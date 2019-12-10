Meet the 4 latest women signed to the AEW roster

Who's new?

AEW has received several accolades for their ability to tell stories in the ring, their promos, and the all enticing athleticism. The women's division, however, hasn't received the same kind of attention. If anything, it has been the opposite.

That's not to say that AEW is ignoring the women they have on the roster. It's quite the opposite. People like Dustin Rhodes, Awesome Kong, and Kenny Omega have actually helped as agents for the matches. In an interview with WON,Omega said that there will be interesting and exciting things happening in the division in 2020. He said, (H/T belltobelles)

"We haven’t been able to focus on women as much as I’d like. Some of it has been availability. We have girls signed and hopping on board. I hate to say ‘wait til 2020,’ but I can safely say in 2020 there are going to be interesting and exciting signings that will shake up the division. As soon as we have a women’s tag division, that will balance (things) more and give the women more of a stage. Once there’s that ‘thing’ for them to fight for, you’re going to see more time devoted per episode for the women.”

From the sound of it, AEW is fully aware that their women's division is not on the level of the talent available in WWE and NXT. That's an unfair comparison, due to AEW being a brand new promotion that was initially sold on wrestlers that were mostly men. Despite that, Omega is quite clear that they want to integrate the women as part of the heart and soul of AEW.

AEW has recently started to sign new women to the promotions. Here are the 4 latest women signed to the promotion.

#4 Shanna

An experienced hand

Shanna is a Portuguese wrestler who has been wrestling the last few years for organizations such as Kamikaze Pro, German Wrestling Federation, Pro-Wrestling: EVE, and Impact Wrestling.

Her recent appearances on AEW Dynamite led executives to sign her to a deal. She brings experience to the table and right now, she's engaged in a feud with Nyla Rose which will not only enhance her status but Nyla's as well.

