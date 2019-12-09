AEW Rumor Roundup - Backstage fights, Marty Scurll staying in ROH, Joey Janela dropped feud, Awesome Kong's wrestling status and more - December 9th, 2019

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 09 Dec 2019, 19:02 IST SHARE

AEW Rumors Galore

AEW continues to grow and the company is set to end 2019 on a high. Chris Jericho vs Jungle Boy will headline the December 18th show and will actually be AEW's last match of 2019. AEW Dynamite will be taking Christmas day off, but in the meantime, there has been plenty of rumors that have come up.

In today's AEW Rumor Roundup, we'll cover whether Marty Scurll is coming to AEW, why Awesome Kong has had no matches since her debut at Double or Nothing and more details on the backstage fights between Excalibur and Jimmy Havoc.

#5 Why Awesome Kong is rarely wrestling in AEW

Awesome Kong not in action?

The last time Awesome Kong was actually in action was all the way back at Double or Nothing where she made a surprise appearance in a match that also included Nyla Rose, Britt Baker, and Kylie Rae. The only other time was at All Out when she was part of the Women's Casino Battle Royale.

For the most part, she serves as defacto bodyguard/enforcer for Brandi Rhodes. That has now evolved into the Nightmare Collective where she and Brandi have been attacking other female AEW stars. They recently inducted a "fan" into the group by shaving her hair.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio says that the reason why Awesome Kong hasn't been in the ring since Double or Nothing is because she is physically limited. He said, (H/T WrestleTalk)

"See, the deal with Kong is that you know, Kong’s beat up and there’s not a lot she can really do in the ring. So you do stuff like this because Kong’s kinda famous and you can do things where she’s kinda hidden and stuff. She doesn’t do long matches like everybody else.”

It should also be noted that Awesome Kong also helps coach AEW's female talent. For the most part, Awesome Kong's role is important as she is helping to lay the foundation for the next generation of female wrestlers.

1 / 5 NEXT