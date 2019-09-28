ROH Rumors: Marty Scurll to choose between WWE and AEW once his contract expires

Will he go All Elite?

According to Cage Side Seats, Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that ROH star Marty Scurll may end either going to WWE or AEW once his contract expires. It was recently reported that Scurll's contract will expire in November.

Who is Marty Scurll?

Marty Scurll is one of the most popular wrestlers in the wrestling circuit outside of WWE. He's currently signed to ROH. For most AEW fans, people will know that he was a regular on Being The Elite and is very good friends with all the major players of AEW including Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks.

When the rest of The Elite crew signed with AEW once their respective NJPW and ROH contracts expired, he famously didn't join the rest of the group. This was due to the fact that he was still signed to ROH where he has had a very good run as the leader of Villain Enterprises.

Who will Marty Scurll sign with?

It's unclear at this moment where he could be going. There is a possibility that he could re-sign with ROH. Another wrestler Matt Tavern, whose contract is expiring, is believed to be made an offer by ROH to re-sign with the company. Cage Side Seats reported that Dave Meltzer mentioned that the offer is "about three times what NXT guys make.”

With regards to WWE, it makes sense that he would be a worthwhile attraction on NXT. WWE will certainly make a play for him, unless they already have and he's considering the option.

In an interview with The Mirror (H/T 411 Mania) Marty Scurll didn't offer a clear idea of where he was going. He said,

"As a business man running a huge enterprise, it wouldn’t be smart for me to discuss my potential business decisions with a journalistic tabloid. That being said, I certainly aim to make waves in the wrestling world, and continue to raise Villain Enterprises stock through the roof.”

He was also asked about AEW and responded with,

“All my friends are dead. What the **** is AEW?”

Will Marty Scurll go to AEW?

Considering his history with the rest of The Elite, it would make sense of him showing up in AEW. Who wouldn't want to work with their friends? But stranger things have happened so it will be interesting where he does end up.

