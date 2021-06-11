Meiko Satomura crowned NXT UK Women's Champion

Meiko Satomura has finally overcome Kay Lee Ray to become the new NXT UK Women's Champion. Kay Lee Ray was the third woman to hold the title, with a record-breaking reign that lasted 649 days in total.

Last month on NXT UK, Meiko Satomura was the mystery replacement for Xia Brookside in the women's gauntlet eliminator match. Brookside was left unable to compete after suffering a backstage attack from Amale, opening up the opportunity for Satomura. Satomura went on to win the gauntlet eliminator match.

On tonight's NXT UK, the pair finally faced off for the NXT UK Women's Championship. Satomura had previously faced Kay Lee Ray back in March in singles action, and in tag team action at NXT UK: Prelude.

The NXT UK Women's Championship was grueling, with both women even stealing one another's signature moves, and Kay Lee Ray even attempting to leave BT Sport Studios with the title at one point. In the end, it was Meiko Satomura who hit her renowned Scorpio Rising finisher on Kay Lee Ray to end her reign, and become the new NXT Women's Champion.

A multiple-time women's champion in WWE recalled training with Meiko Satomura

During her appearance on Broken Skull sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin earlier this year, former SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks spoke about the time she spent training with Meiko Satomura in Japan, saying:

"Before WWE, my biggest dream was to be in Japan, but WWE called me first. So when I took my little break, I was like, I am gonna do everything that makes me happy, and I missed wrestling so much. I was like, I'm gonna go to Japan. I sent a little DM to [Meiko] Satomura, I'm like 'Can I train with you?' and she goes 'Yeah, when?', I go 'Maybe next week', 'Yeah Sure', I go 'Okay!'. I'm like I just gotta go just for my own soul and just be brave 'cause I wasn't even sure what WWE was gonna say about it. But I was just like, it was for me, I had to do it for me."

In 2020, Sasha Banks also revealed that one of her dream matches would be against Meiko Satomura. Maybe The Boss will be one of Satomura's challengers for the NXT UK Women's Championship?

