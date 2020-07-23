For weeks and weeks, Robert Stone has been trying his very best to add new clients to his floundering brand. After another episode with Shotzi Blackheart and her tank, someone decided to finally take the hilarious Stone up on his offer. His newest client is Mercedes Martinez.

Mercedes Martinez adds legitimacy to the Robert Stone brand

Once Chelsea Green left Stone holding the bag so to speak, he has appeared to be a rudderless ship. He would appear to be disheveled, drunk or unwashed during random spots on NXT each week. After Aliyah agreed to join the Robert Stone Brand (or maybe help Stone stand up), it now appears that Aliyah is no longer the lone member of the group.

Martinez attacked Blackheart after she again ran over Stone's ankle with her tank again. After Stone and Aliyah tried to recover backstage, McKenzie Mitchell attempted to interview Stone and his lone client. Instead, they shrugged off the request and instead asked Martinez to join the brand once again.

Prior to officially shaking hands, Mercedes Martinez claimed that she wanted someone to take care of the politics and business side of things. She just wanted to hurt people in the ring. The talented performer also threatened Stone if he didn't hold up his end of the bargain. The veteran of the business also responded to the matter on Twitter.

RESPECT the boundaries @RobertStoneWWE....

And our partnership will reach the highest levels of GOLD!!! https://t.co/4ivYoVkMpO — Mercedes Martinez (@RealMMartinez) July 23, 2020

For those of us who thought of the Robert Stone Brand as nothing more than a joke, it just got a lot more serious with the addition of the veteran Mercedes Martinez. Will it last or will Martinez tire of Stone and his bumbling?