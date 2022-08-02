Charlotte Flair spotted backstage with WWE Legend at huge wrestling show

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently appeared at a wrestling show for the first time in months as she was seen pictured with Michelle McCool.

Flair has not been in the ring since she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronday Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash back in May 2022.

This past weekend, however, she attended her father Ric Flair's last match, where she and the former Divas Champion reunited backstage.

"One of us always looking beautiful & glamorous @charlottewwe. The other always wearing ripped shirts & hoping jewelry distracts the eye." H/T Instagram

Charlotte and McCool seen backstage at Ric Flair's Last Match

With WWE's women's division currently on fire, many fans will be hoping that The Queen will make her much anticipated return to the ring sooner rather than later.

Former Women's Champion wants a match with Charlotte Flair

Having already faced off against legends such as Trish Stratus, the former RAW Women's Champion is one of the best performers in WWE today.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, former Women's Champion Jazz said she would love to go one-on-one with Flair.

"She is the queen of wrestling. You know and I always said, if I had to come out of retirement, and really get in shape, and get these knees worked on, she's somebody that I would love to have a match with. She understands the business. You know, for sure Charlotte Flair." H/T Sportskeeda

Flair recently spent some time away from the ring as she and fellow wrestler Andrade El Idolo tied the knot. With her husband now having returned to action in AEW, many are hoping for Charlotte to do the same in WWE.

When do you think Charlotte Flair will make her return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Check out a former WWE star saying SmackDown could be sold as a sleeping pill

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far