"She is the queen of wrestling" - Former WWE Women's Champion claims she could come out of retirement to face Charlotte Flair (Exclusive)

Legendary professional wrestling figure Jazz has praised 13-time women’s champion Charlotte Flair.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling UnSKripted, the former WWE Women's Champion said that she is open to the idea of ending her retirement for a match against Charlotte Flair. Jazz said:

"For sure Charlotte Flair, she is the queen of wrestling. You know and I always said, if I had to come out of retirement, and really get in shape, and get these knees worked on, she's somebody that I would love to have a match with. She understands the business. You know, for sure Charlotte Flair."

In addition to praising the former SmackDown Women's Champion, the 49-year-old also complimented IMPACT Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo.

"Another one of mine, I love her, Deonna Purrazzo," said Jazz. [26:42-27:21]

Newly-signed Valerie Loureda also named Charlotte Flair as her dream opponent

Valerie Loureda signed a multi-year contract with WWE a few weeks ago and has begun her training. The former Bellator MMA fighter has now expressed her interest in facing The Queen in a match.

Speaking with HOT 97 in an interview, Loureda was asked which WWE Superstar she was most excited to work with. She said:

"Charlotte Flair. She actually followed me and she messaged me and I felt a lot of support because when I went to WrestleMania [38], I was watching her and I just saw her star power, you know? The way she was able to engage people, bring it in and I just thought it was so amazing so I’ve been studying her a lot and when I was at my tryout in Orlando, I was like, ‘I’m nervous.’ She was like, ‘You’re okay. Tell coach Smiley I said hi’ and she was so cute. So I really like her and I’ve been watching a lot of her promos and the way she works the mic and wrestles and just, I love her."

Flair lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey when the two collided in an "I Quit" Match. Since then, she has been absent from WWE television.

