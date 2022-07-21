"I’ve been studying her a lot" - Newly-signed WWE star names Charlotte Flair as her dream opponent 

Newly signed WWE NXT Superstar Valerie Loureda expressed her interest in working with Charlotte Flair.

Last month, Valerie Loureda signed a multi-year contract with the sports entertainment giant. She began her training at the WWE Performance Center this week on her 24th birthday while remaining under contract with Bellator.

Speaking with HOT 97, Valerie Loureda was asked which WWE Superstar she's excited to work with, and her answer was none other than 13-time women’s champion Charlotte Flair. Valerie said:

"Charlotte Flair. She actually followed me and she messaged me and I felt a lot of support because when I went to WrestleMania [38], I was watching her and I just saw her star power, you know? The way she was able to engage people, bring it in and I just thought it was so amazing so I’ve been studying her a lot and when I was at my tryout in Orlando, I was like, ‘I’m nervous.’ She was like, ‘You’re okay. Tell coach Smiley I said hi’ and she was so cute. So I really like her and I’ve been watching a lot of her promos and the way she works the mic and wrestles and just, I love her," said Loureda. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Valerie Loureda @valerielouredaa turning 24 on my first day as an official best birthday gift everturning 24 on my first day as an official @WWE superstar best birthday gift ever 💞 🎂 turning 24 on my first day as an official @WWE superstar https://t.co/mOKHxDToVu

Valerie Loureda says Charlotte Flair inspired her to sign with WWE

The Queen is one of the biggest and most successful female wrestlers in the history of WWE. At WrestleMania 38, she collided with 'The Baddest Woman on the Planet' Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship and won.

Valerie Loureda was in attendance for the show, and she was impressed with Charlotte.

Speaking with Notsam Wrestling, Valerie revealed that the 13-time women's champion is what led her to WWE. She added that her goal is to defeat The Queen.

