"That's what changed my mind" - 23-year-old star says Charlotte Flair is what led her to WWE

Bellator star Valerie Loureda says Charlotte Flair is what led her to WWE.

The Queen has been one of the most talented wrestlers of our generation. She along with Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey main evented WrestleMania 35. Flair also has a long list of championships under her belt across all three brands.

She recently feuded with Ronda Rousey, Flair was successful in retaining her SmackDown Women's Championship against Rousey at WrestleMania 38, but she lost the title the following month at WrestleMania Backlash in an "I Quit" match against The Baddest Women on the Planet.

Speaking on Notsam Wrestling, Valerie Loureda recalled how Flair was the reason she signed with the company:

“Yeah, Charlotte Flair is what did it for me. My last fight was in November and in my mind, I was still fighting. Then, I went to WrestleMania have you guys ever been? It's just another level. You go in there and you leave different. That's what changed my mind and I just prayed for this opportunity and it came through.” [H/T - Fightful]

Since her on-screen injury, Flair got married to AEW Star Andrade El Idolo and hasn't appeared on WWE programming since. Loureda will reportedly begin her career in WWE on NXT 2.0.

Bianca Belair says it's her goal to defeat Charlotte Flair

The EST of WWE has been a dominant force by winning both RAW & SmackDown Women's titles in less than two years. Bianca Belair also defeated 3/4th of The Four Horsewomen, which includes Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Bayley.

Speaking to Arab News' The Mayman Show, Belair talked about facing Charlotte Flair and making her goal of defeating her in WWE:

“Everyone knows that when I first came in, she was one of the main ones that I was always saying that I looked up to.” One of my main goals is now to finally beat Flair" [H/T - The Mayman Show]

Charlotte Flair and Belair went head-to-head during the latter's days in the black and gold brand. It will be interesting to see if Bianca will score a victory over The Queen.

