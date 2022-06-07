"There may be some debate on where he belongs" - WWE legend comments on Triple H's in-ring abilities 

Former WWE Superstar Mick Foley has opened up about working with Triple H.

The King of Kings is one of the greatest superstars in WWE history, as he is a 14-time world champion. Foley is no stranger to The Game; they faced off several times, and their Hell in a Cell match at No Way Out 2000 was an iconic bout. The latter came out on top that day, but The Hardcore Legend gave him a run for his money.

On the latest episode of his Foley Is Pod podcast, Mick explained that The Game had the ability to bring out the best in his opponents. He also labeled him as one of the greatest in-ring generals of all time.

“He was great and one of the great ring generals of all time. I know sometimes there may be some debate on where Triple H belongs – I was in there [with him]. You take someone who can bring out the best in his opponents, and that’s one of the great attributes for an all-time great, which Triple H was," Foley said. (H/t: 411mania.com)

Rob Van Dam did not like losing to Triple H multiple times

Former WWE Superstar Rob Van Dam did not enjoy how the company booked him against The King of Kings.

Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, RVD went on to state that Vince McMahon gave his opponent the edge as he was dating the latter's daughter.

“I wasn’t happy about the situation at the time,” RVD said. “Competitive state of mind, you don’t look at it when you’re across the ring from him and you’re both competing for the love of the crowd, you don’t look at it like, ‘Hey, this guy is [an executive].’ … You look at it more like, ‘It’s not fair. Just because he’s with the boss’ daughter.’”

The Game announced his in-ring retirement in March, and he also made an appearance on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 to address the crowd.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far