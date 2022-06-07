"I wasn't happy" - Former WWE Champion disliked losing against Triple H multiple times

Rob Van Dam (RVD) initially disliked the way WWE booked him against Triple H, but he now has a different perspective on the rivalry.

Triple H defeated RVD in all four of their televised one-on-one matches between September 2002 and June 2003. The Game also emerged victorious in several other feuds during that era, prompting accusations that he “buried” some of his co-workers.

Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, RVD recalled how he viewed Vince McMahon’s son-in-law two decades ago.

“I wasn’t happy about the situation at the time,” RVD said. “Competitive state of mind, you don’t look at it when you’re across the ring from him and you’re both competing for the love of the crowd, you don’t look at it like, ‘Hey, this guy is [an executive].’ … You look at it more like, ‘It’s not fair. Just because he’s with the boss’ daughter.’” [52:40-53:20]

As RVD referenced, his former opponent also held a position in WWE’s creative team throughout the 2000s. The role enabled the 14-time world champion to have a say in his own storylines, a luxury that was not afforded to other superstars.

RVD’s new outlook on his losses to Triple H

Many veteran superstars badmouth former in-ring rivals in media interviews decades after their on-screen feud ended. However, that is not the case when RVD recalls his storyline with Triple H.

Although he disliked losing so much at the time, the one-time WWE Champion now has fond memories of their impressive matches.

“Looking back, I had great matches with him,” RVD continued. “He’s a really good wrestler. At the time, I don’t even think I could have admitted that, just because I felt like puffing my chest out and trying to fight for every inch I could get.” [53:43-53:58]

RVD was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. The Game praised the 51-year-old backstage at the ceremony, saying he “changed the style of the business” with his unique move set.

