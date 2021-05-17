RVD gave Vince McMahon an amusing gift at the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame

WWE legend Rob Van Dam (RVD) presented Vince McMahon with rolling papers as a gift at the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

RVD was part of the 2021 Hall of Fame class alongside Eric Bischoff, The Great Khali, Kane and Molly Holly. The 50-year-old, who is a marijuana advocate, was recently the subject of a WWE Icons documentary on the WWE Network.

Footage from the documentary showed Vince McMahon laughing after RVD handed him rolling papers backstage. The WWE Chairman also had some kind words to say about his real-life relationship with the high-flying superstar:

“There has always been a bond between Rob and myself,” McMahon said. “It’s just the way that you feel about someone and you know they feel the same way. It’s just there. We’ve always had that.”

The documentary covered several key moments from RVD’s WWE career, including his 2006 arrest and suspension. Vince McMahon explained that he had to strip RVD of the WWE Championship and ECW Championship because he made WWE look bad.

Triple H and Vince McMahon on RVD’s in-ring style

RVD and Triple H at the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame

WWE executive Triple H faced RVD several times in the early 2000s. He praised the former WWE Champion for “changing the style of the business” with his unique move set.

Vince McMahon also said in the documentary that RVD was one of the few people who successfully adjusted his style after joining WWE:

“Rob was able to grow,” McMahon said. “He came from ECW, adapted his style, but then continued to evolve. Very few people can do that. Rob was one of them.”

The five-part WWE Icons series has focused on the careers of Yokozuna, Beth Phoenix and RVD so far. Future episodes are set to tell the stories of The British Bulldog and Lex Luger.

