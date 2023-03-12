Mick Foley explains why he apologized to 1990s WWE star

Mick Foley recently revealed that he issued an apology to former WWE Superstar Marc Mero.

Both men joined WWE in 1996. Vince McMahon reluctantly hired Foley following a recommendation from legendary commentator Jim Ross. Mero, by contrast, was given WWE's first guaranteed six-figure contract after he and his then-wife Sable met with McMahon.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Foley said he took exception to Mero receiving such a large WWE deal:

"I was envious of Marc. He had come in with the first [guaranteed] contract, and I think he'd signed within a week of when I signed for nothing, more than the opportunity. I used that as fuel, and I know Steve Austin did too. I've since apologized to Marc for making him the bad guy in my head for doing nothing more than doing what anyone else would have done." [50:33 – 50:59]

Former WWE writer Jim Cornette wanted Foley to feud with Mero shortly after they both signed with the company. The 2013 Hall of Famer disliked the idea and faced Shawn Michaels instead.

Mick Foley discusses Marc Mero as a person

Mero wrestled for WWE between 1996 and 1999. He is also known for his appearances in WCW as the Johnny B. Badd character. Since retiring from in-ring competition in 2006, the 62-year-old has worked as a motivational speaker.

Marc Mero @MarcMero What an honor it is for myself and our company Champion of Choices to be named Charity of the year by Building Inspectors Association of Nassau County. I will be flying to NY to accept this award at their 70th annual dinner & installation ceremony at the Westbury Manor. What an honor it is for myself and our company Champion of Choices to be named Charity of the year by Building Inspectors Association of Nassau County. I will be flying to NY to accept this award at their 70th annual dinner & installation ceremony at the Westbury Manor. https://t.co/cup940qMeD

More than two decades on from their days as WWE co-workers, Mick Foley is proud of what Mero has done with his life post-wrestling:

"He's an amazing man who has inspired so many people with his talks. He's one of the best lecturers in the entire country." [51:00 – 51:09]

Mero won the Intercontinental Championship during his time in WWE. He also held the WCW World Television Championship three times.

Do you have any memories of Marc Mero as a wrestler? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Mick Foley's podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes