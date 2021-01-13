Mick Foley gives a health update following his  positive COVID test

Ten days ago, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to his Twitter account to announce to his 1.9 million followers that he had recently tested positive for COVID-19 in a two-minute video.
In the video, Mick Foley revealed that he tested positive for the virus after a virtual fan signing event, where he shared a room with two other people. He said that one of the people in the room started suffering from symptoms the same night.
Today, Mick Foley has shared an update on his health following fans' questions. The popular star claimed that he is still suffering from fatigue, weeks after a positive test.
The multiple-time champion urged his fans to take the ongoing global pandemic seriously and wear a mask. Hopefully, Mick Foley will be back to full health soon.
Mick Foley recently shared a heartwarming gift from his son on Twitter
When Mick Foley revealed that he had been struck down with COVID-19, the star shared that he had spent Christmas away from his family in isolation. However, Foley had still received the number one present on his Christmas wishlist from his son, Dewey.
Mick Foley shared that he had been gifted Dolly Parton's Songteller book. He also discussed his admiration for the singer, songwriter, and famous philanthropist, revealing that he even had a crush on her as a little boy.Published 13 Jan 2021, 02:52 IST