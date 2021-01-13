Mick Foley gives a health update following his  positive COVID test

Ten days ago, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to his Twitter account to announce to his 1.9 million followers that he had recently tested positive for COVID-19 in a two-minute video.

In the video, Mick Foley revealed that he tested positive for the virus after a virtual fan signing event, where he shared a room with two other people. He said that one of the people in the room started suffering from symptoms the same night.

Today, Mick Foley has shared an update on his health following fans' questions. The popular star claimed that he is still suffering from fatigue, weeks after a positive test.

Many of you have been asking how I’m feeling after my positive COVID test.



All in all, not too bad - but I get fatigued very easily, and my head still feels a little cloudy.



PLEASE take this pandemic seriously - the daily death count is staggeringly high..and climbing. #MaskUp — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 12, 2021

The multiple-time champion urged his fans to take the ongoing global pandemic seriously and wear a mask. Hopefully, Mick Foley will be back to full health soon.

Mick Foley recently shared a heartwarming gift from his son on Twitter

Time to read this amazing Christmas gift from my son @DeweyHaveTo - the ONLY item on my wishlist.



My mom says I first developed my crush on @DollyParton when I was 7 - almost 50 years ago.



Her talent and beauty is eclipsed only by her kindness. Thank you Dolly.#Songteller pic.twitter.com/H5GAkawaUJ — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 12, 2021

When Mick Foley revealed that he had been struck down with COVID-19, the star shared that he had spent Christmas away from his family in isolation. However, Foley had still received the number one present on his Christmas wishlist from his son, Dewey.

Mick Foley shared that he had been gifted Dolly Parton's Songteller book. He also discussed his admiration for the singer, songwriter, and famous philanthropist, revealing that he even had a crush on her as a little boy.