Mick Foley tests positive for COVID-19; health update revealed

Mick Foley took to his Twitter handle to reveal that he tested positive for COVID-19. In a 2-minute video posted on his Twitter account, Mick Foley spoke in length about the physical effects of COVID-19 and how he contracted the COVID-19 virus.

The WWE Hall of Famer noted that he tested positive for coronavirus after a virtual signing on December 12th. Foley said that there were two people in the room with him, and one of them had symptoms later in the night.

Foley was informed that the person tested positive, and the WWE legend waited for five days before getting himself tested. Mick Foley added that he had been stuck in his hotel room for 18 days.

"Hey everyone, this is Mick Foley with the news that I did test positive for coronavirus following a virtual signing on December 12th. There were only two people in the room with me. They were both wearing masks. I did take my mask off so that I could do a better job on the virtual signing, and one of the gentlemen ended up having symptoms later that night and reported to me that he had tested positive. So, I waited the five days and got tested myself, and I've been stuck in a hotel room by myself for the past 18 days."

I tested positive for COVID following a December virtual signing, and have been isolating in a hotel room for the past 18 days.



Please continue to take this virus seriously - mask up, social distance, look out for one another.



Wishing all of you a happy, healthy new year. pic.twitter.com/WFcM8iuUmi — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 2, 2021

Mick Foley admitted that he had endured a challenging phase due to COVID-19, and it just wasn't because of the physical symptoms of COVID-19.

More than the symptoms, Mick Foley missed spending time with his family during Christmas and New Year. Mick Foley explained that he had drastically cut back on his professional commitments, including canceling four virtual signings, two reality shows, a WWE event appearance, and a commercial.

Mick Foley was also originally scheduled to be at Survivor Series to be a part of Undertaker's farewell.

Undertaker and Mick Foley.

"Obviously, not a lot of fun. Worse than the physical effects and the body aches, loss of smell and affected hearing, and being easily fatigued is that I've missed out on Christmas, Christmas even, New Year's day with my family. So, I want people to take this very seriously. I know that some would get a kick out of me. Contracting the virus after being so adamant about wearing masks and social distancing. I did; I did my best. I could have done better. I could have done no appearances, but I did cut back dramatically, four virtual signings, two reality shows, two personal appearances, a commercial, and one WWE event for The Undertaker's retirement."

Mick Foley ended the video with a message to all his followers. Foley stressed that people need to take all the necessary precautions to keep themselves safe from COVID-19. He said that there are still a few challenging days ahead of his regarding the COVID-19 situation before signing off by wishing the fans all the very best for 2021.

"And it's almost eleven months. I've cut back dramatically. I have 12 COVID tests done. I tried to take it as seriously as I could, but it's bad stuff, and I hope all of you will take it very seriously. There are a vaccine and better days on the horizon, but there are still some tough days ahead. So, please continue to wear your masks. Social distance, avoid travel as much you can, and hopefully, we will look back on 2021 as a much better year than 2020. Wishing all of you the very best and hoping all of your days would be nice."

