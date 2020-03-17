Mick Foley tips controversial Superstar to return after 6-year WWE absence

Mick Foley often gives his opinion on the current-day product

He appeared on the WWE Backstage episode when CM Punk debuted

Mick Foley is a WWE Hall of Famer

Mick Foley is hopeful that CM Punk will return to in-ring action one day to compete in “at least one more big match”.

Speaking on The Wrestling Inc Daily, Foley revealed that he had no idea that Punk was going to be introduced at the end of WWE Backstage when he appeared on the show as a guest in November 2019.

The WWE legend added that, despite showing no indication that he wants to make a comeback, Punk could still be tempted to return after over six years out of the ring.

"I have to imagine that at some point we all come back. It's like Godfather III where Michael Corleone says, 'Just when I think I'm out, they drag me back in.' I have to think or hope there's at least one more big match for Punk."

CM Punk’s current WWE status

Since beginning his role as an analyst on FS1 show WWE Backstage, CM Punk has made it clear that he is employed by FOX – not WWE – and he does not work for Vince McMahon’s company.

Outside of his WWE Backstage job, the former WWE Champion regularly makes comments about the product on social media, including before Monday’s episode of RAW when he joked that WrestleMania 36 is only being held in an empty Performance Center to ensure that Roman Reigns does not get booed.