Mickie James reveals which Superstars she would like to work with outside WWE

Mickie James had an opportunity on this week's episode of WWE RAW to face Asuka for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. However, things did not go well for her at all during the match. There was a controversial finish with WWE releasing a statement that she was unable to continue the match for some reason.

"Realizing that this could be her last chance at a championship, Mickie James left it all in the ring against The Empress of Tomorrow. But although Mickie James was ready for Asuka, Asuka was also ready for her. The Raw Women's Champion locked on the Asuka Lock, and despite James' best efforts to fight out, the referee ruled her unable to continue and awarded the match to Asuka."

However, before the match on RAW, Mickie James was in an interview with 411 Mania and talked about her career in the music world. She also talked about which WWE Superstars she wanted to work with for their musical skills.

Mickie James names two stars she would like to collaborate with outside WWE

Mickie James revealed that she had not worked with anyone from WWE in the music scene. She went on to say that Naomi and JoJo have beautiful voices, and Lacey Evans as well. However, she pointed out R-Truth as the guy she would want to collaborate with.

"I have not worked with anyone in the company on music and stylistically I have played around with Elias when he is playing with guitar like anyone would do on stage at live events. But Naomi has a beautiful voice, JoJo has a beautiful voice and Lacey Evans has a really pretty voice but R Truth is killing it right now. His music is killing it right now so if Truth wants to do a collaboration and wants to do a country and hip hop. Maybe we can do something."

Mickie James also said that she could also steal R-Truth's 24/7 Championship from him as well if they were working together.

"We could team up… Or I could take his championship too… (LAUGHTER)"

