"I really struggled" - Mickie James recalls her short stint as a commentator in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Mickie James has opened up about working as a commentator for a brief moment in the company.

The five-time Women's Champion commentated on the 'Main Event' and the 2021 NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver pre-show during her time in WWE. Her last appearance in the company was at the Royal Rumble, where she was entrant in the 30-woman over-the-top rope match.

During her recent appearance on GAW TV, Mickie James stated that she struggled on her role as a commentator. She also spoke about Vince McMahon being in her ear while trying to call a match.

"I tried out commentary on Main Event and I really struggled with — I felt like — obviously, we pick ourselves apart the most but, I was like, oh God, I’m just not any good at that. Vince [McMahon] was always nice...he would throw in one word or one phrase. No one was ever mean to me; I won’t say that. I just think that I was hard on myself but again, I think I still wanted to wrestle and so, I didn’t dive wholeheartedly into it," said James. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Mickie James says she didn't know how difficult it was until she tried it out

The former WWE star is one of the greatest female stars of all time. She competed in NXT before returning to the main roster in 2017.

During the interview, Mickie James revealed that she wasn't aware of how hard it was to do commentary.

"To be as good as I could to whereas now, I can kind of sit back and go, I learned a lot going to NXT and just trying to learn but it’s a whole different ball game because you do have so much going on in your ears and you’re trying to tell the story but you’re also still trying to be your character and who you are as a performer. But still deliver the message and help the match and do all the things. I didn’t understand how difficult that job was until you sat in the seat and really had to take it all in."

The former Divas Champion was released by WWE last year alongside multiple other stars due to budget cuts. She is currently competing in the NWA and IMPACT Wrestling.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali