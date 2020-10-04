Over the last few years, Triple H has become an important figure backstage creatively, and not just in growing the NXT brand. He has played a role creatively in the main roster as well, although he predominantly focuses on NXT. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is still the key man behind the scenes for RAW and SmackDown.

A few former WWE Superstars have taken shots at Vince McMahon and his creative process over the last year or so. The latest one to take a shot at the WWE Chairman is Mike Bennett, who was let go by the company earlier this year.

Mike Bennett explains the difference between Vince McMahon and Triple H creatively in WWE

While speaking to WrestlingInc, Mike Bennett opened up about numerous things. He revealed a few things about Vince McMahon, including how the WWE Chairman has no idea about what wrestlers have done before joining WWE.

He also explained the key difference between how Vince McMahon and Triple H function backstage, and how he wanted to work under Triple H rather than McMahon:

"Actually, in retrospect, I would have preferred to go to NXT just because I like dealing with Triple H so much more. Triple H, I always felt like I could talk to Triple H man-to-man. I always felt like when I talked to Vince, he just told me what I wanted to hear so I would get out of his office. Like with Triple H, I could be brutally honest and I would say things to him, and I felt like I could be like, 'this is why I'm upset. Let me tell you. Talk to me like a man. Let's see what we can do from there,' and I always appreciated that relationship. With Vince, it felt like he was like, 'alright, Mike Kanellis. What are you doing in my office? Yeah, you're good. You're a good hand. Now scram. Hit the bricks.' So I would have preferred to go do NXT."

Bennett said that he would have preferred to go to NXT, but another side of him felt that it was a badge of honor to go directly to the main roster after being signed up by WWE.

Mike Bennett was released by WWE earlier this year as part of their COVID-19 budget cuts, along with numerous other Superstars. His wife Maria Kanellis was also let go by the company.