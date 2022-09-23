Ex-WWE personality thought Current Star was going to beat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Championship

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda recently shared his reaction to Roman Reigns' recent title defense at Clash at the Castle against Drew McIntyre.

On September 3rd, The Tribal Chief put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Scottish star Drew McIntyre at the first major Premium Live Event in the UK in over 30 years. Many thought it was a given that Drew would be the one to end Roman's two-year run as Champion.

One person who shared this school of thought was Chioda, who recently stated in his Monday Mailbag that he thought the Scotsman would win. Chioda also took the time to compliment the refereeing efforts of his friend Charles Robinson.

"Charles Robinson (referee) did a hell of a job. There was a couple things, I don't think it was Charles' fault at all, the bump was kind of telegraphed, kind of called that out. Just took way too long to develop on that bump and stuff. It just was telegraphed and God, they're using the barricades a little too much ... They did swerve me on the finish. I actually thought Drew was going to go over." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Having defeated yet another worthy challenger to his throne, Roman Reigns has now been a world champion in WWE for an astonishing 753 days. The Head of The Table's next challenge comes in the form of WWE newcomer Logan Paul.

WWE Hall of Famer shares his thoughts on Logan Paul v Roman Reigns

Given that Roman has been the face of WWE for almost a decade and Paul has only had two wrestling matches, the result of this showdown seems to be going only one way.

Speaking on DDP Snake Pit, WWE Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts stated that it would not be wise for Roman Reigns to lose to Logan.

"This kid is being fed with a silver spoon. These things are being pushed out there for him. Yeah, he's busting his a*s, and he's answering the bell , and he's doing all these things because he's physical enough to do those things. He's a performer, so that gives him another plus. But the worst thing that you can do to him right now would be to put him over. I think it would be the worst thing." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Logan Paul vs Roman Reigns will go down in just over a month at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia as the two stars battle it out for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

