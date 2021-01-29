"I loved working with him" - Miro responds to Roman Reigns' comments about their great in-ring chemistry

AEW Superstar Miro recently responded to comments made by Roman Reigns about their in-ring chemistry. Miro had plenty of matches with the Tribal Chief back when he wrestled under the name Rusev for WWE. Miro publicly agreed with Reigns' statement that they always put on good matches together.

Reigns is currently the WWE Universal Champion, and he's one of the company's top stars. Rusev has left WWE, and he is now a featured competitor in All Elite Wresting.

Miro shared a short clip from a Twitch stream, where he shared his thoughts on Reigns' comments. He posted the clip on his YouTube channel. Roman Reigns stated that Miro had good timing in the ring, and he knew how to take a good spear. You can read more about it here. Miro responded by confirming Reigns' claims, and stated that he loved working with him.

"Me and Roman had great matches, man. I loved working with him.. Every single match was just a pleasure being there and hanging out and making magic, man. He trusted me, I trusted him, and we came out better in the end."."

WE ARE LIVE WITH SOME FRONT PAGE BEFORE @AEW https://t.co/LpksrVZZJM — Miro (@ToBeMiro) January 27, 2021

Miro's last singles match against Roman Reigns was on November 9, 2016 at a WWE Live Event at Berlin. Roman Reigns emerged victorious, and he successfully defended his WWE United States Championship in the bout.

What is next for Miro?

Miro in AEW

Miro currently has a number of interests outside of wrestling. He regularly hosts Twitch streams, and he has built a sizable following online. As for his wrestling career, Miro is currently embroiled in a feud with Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends. He recently brought Cassidy's good friend, Chuck Taylor over to his side.

Some fans have criticized Miro's booking in AEW. But it's important to point out that, aside from his loss in a battle royal in December, he is undefeated in the company. He has won three matches in a row, so he has a lot of momentum.

Miro looks like he wants to physically and mentally crush Orange Cassidy. His decision to take Taylor away must have upset "Freshly Squeezed", and it does not look like Miro is done with him yet.