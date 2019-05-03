MITB 2019: 5 reasons why Vince McMahon won't let AJ Styles win the Universal Championship

This week, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles made their match official at Money in the Bank. Rollins won the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35 after beating Brock Lesnar. Since then, Lesnar hasn’t returned and seemingly, he is out of the title scene, for a while.

For now, fans only care about Rollins vs. Styles at MITB, which will surely be a blockbuster match. However, no one knows which Superstar will stand tall in this match. Would it be Seth Rollins or AJ Styles?

Both Superstars are equally talented in terms of wrestling and cutting promos, but some things will likely affect the match’s outcome. Following are five reasons why AJ Styles may not win the championship belt at Money in the Bank.

#5 Triple H won't like it

Triple H loves Seth Rollins' work

It’s a no secret that Rollins is Triple H’s favourite Superstar. Firstly, he worked as a mentor to Rollins, during his time with The Authority, and then as a rival.

As an Authority figure, Rollins had a great heel run, and then he succeeded as a face during his rivalry with The Game. Reportedly, it was Triple H’s call to push Rollins once again as a main event Superstar. Now that he has won the Universal Championship, Triple H would not like to end his reign too early.

After a long time, The Kingslayer has gotten the opportunity to display his work as a champion, and in a few more months, he could increase the title’s value.

#4 AJ Styles had a decent WWE Championship reign

Aj Styles beat Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship

In 2017, AJ Styles beat Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship and kept it for the next 371 days. Under his reign, the title became more prestigious than other titles, though his reign felt a bit underwhelming too. WWE didn’t have a solid plan for Styles, and repetitive feuds made things only worse. Nevertheless, he remained as the WWE champion for more than a year.

It is why he should not get the Universal Championship victory this early as he already had a lengthy title reign. Maybe Vince, too, thinks the same and he wants Rollins to continue thriving as a champion for a little longer.

