Miz & Morrison receives a warning from new SmackDown recruits

Looks like the champs will have to keep an eye out for this team!

The job keeps on getting tough for the SmackDown Tag Team Champions!

Looks like the champs will have to keep an eye out for this team

Miz & Morrison have their hands full at the moment as they are involved in a three-way tussle for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships with The New Day and The Usos. Now another team has sent a stern warning to the champs and they are none other than SmackDown's newest recruits, The Forgotten Sons.

The trio of Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler and Jaxson Ryker were impressive in their debut match against Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik of the Lucha House Party.

The former NXT faction was interviewed backstage after their debut on the Blue brand and they said SmackDown can expect more of the same from the trio. Cutler said this moment was a long time coming and hoped the whole world was watching.

The trio would then send a strong warning to the teams currently in the mix for the gold, The New Day, The Usos and Miz & Morrison.

The addition of The Forgotten Sons is surely a great thing for the SmackDown tag team division. With the exit of The Revival from the company and Heavy Machinery, Roode & Ziggler involved in a feud, the trio can make a huge statement by going after one of the big teams.

We might not have to wait for long to see it as the SmackDown Championships will be defended on next week's episode.