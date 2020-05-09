MJ Jenkins discusses her WWE release, losing a loved one to COVID-19, and what's next [Exclusive]

MJ Jenkins has opened up about her WWE release

Just three weeks ago, more than 25 WWE Superstars were released from their contracts as the company battled economic obstacles in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. While more than 20 Superstars were named in the official WWE.com article, most of the NXT names released were not- one of whom was MJ Jenkins. In the same week, though, the former NXT Superstar also tragically lost her brother-in-law to the Coronavirus.

Recently, @SKProWrestling's @consciousgary had a chat with the Marvelous @RealMJJenkins_ about her #WWE release, her run in #WWENXT, and several other topics!#AWholeLotOfWoman also shed some light on where we may see her next! 👀 👀



Stay tuned for the full interview. pic.twitter.com/9arZ8ZEgpz — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) April 24, 2020

Shortly after interviewing Deonna Purrazzo, who was also released by WWE, I had the pleasure of chatting with MJ Jenkins to find out how she stays positive and what message she would send to people at this time, as well as how she felt when she was released from WWE, her YouTube channel and new website, and where A Whole Lot of Woman would like to go next!

Sportskeeda meets MJ Jenkins

You can watch the entire video below or read on for a transcription.

The one place we need to start off, you were recently released by WWE after a lengthy little spell in NXT. Was it expected or did it come straight out of the blue?

Regarding my release, I definitely wasn't expecting it. Mainly because where I stood with the company. We'd come so far in developing everything that A Whole Lot of Woman is. Ring work, promo work, creative work. Like digging deep into it and so, when I got released, it was just, it was very confusing for me.

Especially because, like, the last conversations I've had with them was, you know, "Hey, we're not going to put you out there just to put you out there. When we put you out there, we want it to be about you and right now is just not the time for you", so when they told me that it was just, right now, there were other people that was in line for it, it was like, "Keep doing what you're doing, you're doing great, now is not the right time".

I took that as my time will come and, until then, I'm going to keep on doing what I have to do and everything will fall into place.

Advertisement

Hey my Marvelous Ones, its been a wonderful journey with you all!



I've paid attention to your requests for signed 8 x 10s & now they're available to order!



Head to:https://t.co/HlKBvl5a0q

Use code: Marvelous10 for 10% off your entire order! (Ends 5/13)



Thank you💝 pic.twitter.com/NpAbSlMuPy — Marvelous MJ Jenkins (@RealMJJenkins_) May 6, 2020

So when I got released, it was just like... You know, I was like, "Why?". Then on top of that, you know, it was just like a hard blow, mainly because of everything that I was dealing with personally, too. Definitely was not expecting it.

Next: MJ Jenkins discusses the highlight of her WWE run