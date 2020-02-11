MJF has a question for Brandi Rhodes following AEW Dynamite's brutal segment

MJF and Brandi Rhodes were the best of friends once before he turned on her husband Cody Rhodes

On last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes was subjected to 10 brutal lashes at the hands of MJF and Wardlow. The disturbing and soul-stirring segment was incredibly well received by fans and critics alike, and garnered tons of praise on social media.

Cody’s wife and AEW’s Chief Branding Officer, Brandi Rhodes recently posted a tweet hyping up her chat with Bryan Alvarez.

MJF responded to the tweet and had a question for Brandi in regards to Cody. The dastardly heel asked Brandi whether her husband was still crying.

Fans might remember that it took everything out of Cody to get through the 10 lashes, and he was in tears by the time the segment came to an end.

Check out Brandi’s tweet and MJF’s response below:

Is your husband still crying? https://t.co/PoP30M48WN — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) February 10, 2020

MJF had previously laid out a few terms before Cody, for the latter to get a match with him. Last week’s segment was one of MJF’s terms.

His other terms stated that Cody can't touch him until the match, and that the AEW EVP would have to face Wardlow inside a steel cage before he can get the opportunity to face MJF.