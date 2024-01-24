MJF to join WWE at Royal Rumble 2024? What we know

At AEW Worlds End 2023, MJF put the AEW World Championship on the line against Samoa Joe. While many expected the former to win, Joe emerged as the victor instead. Following the loss, Maxwell Jacob Friedman hasn't made a single appearance for the Jacksonville-based promotion. He has also been removed from the official roster page on the company's website.

These developments in the last few weeks have led many to believe MJF is heading to WWE. Many have predicted that Friedman would appear at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. However, there is a chance that talks of The Salt of the Earth moving to the sports entertainment juggernaut is mere speculation.

There is a huge possibility that the former AEW World Champion has signed a contract extension with AEW and might soon begin working for them. Friedman could ink a new deal with his long-time employer because he can become All Elite Wrestling's most prominent talent in the coming years.

The 27-year-old will have a huge mountain to climb in WWE, as he will have to compete with some big names like Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Hence, to cement himself as a massive star, he could look to continue with AEW and potentially move to WWE in the future.

Wrestling veteran believes MJF to WWE is a possibility

Since speculations about MJF joining WWE came to light, several influential names in the wrestling industry have weighed in on the matter. While some have said the move is possible, others have refuted it. One man who believes Friedman could move to the Stamford-based promotion is Bill Apter.

On an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter discussed that Friedman's move to WWE is a real possibility. He said:

"Regarding MJF, there are rumors of course that he's going to go to WWE, that could happen, It's a possibility. The three of us don't know, most of our viewers don't know what his status is. He's very quiet about it but I love the choice of Samoa Joe. It's more of a mature choice for a guy who's a world champion. Nothing against Max, he's an excellent performer, but Joe's scary." [From 02:14 to 02:44]

You can check out what Bill Apter said in the video below:

At Royal Rumble 2024, it will be interesting to see if Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of the men who enter the much-awaited Rumble match. If something like this happens, the event will receive a great reaction from fans and professionals.

