MJF reveals what makes him special, ahead of AEW Revolution

MJF

AEW Revolution takes place later tonight from Chicago, Illinois. The stacked card has three title matches as well as the much-anticipated match between Orange Cassidy and PAC. However, the match most fans are looking forward to the most is MJF and Cody's singles contest.

This match has been building for months now, ever since MJF threw in the towel on Cody's behalf at AEW Full Gear before turning on him. Cody has had to jump through hoops to get this match, taking 10 lashes at the hands of MJF before beating Wardlow inside a steel cage.

ALSO READ: AEW Revolution Preview and Predictions - 3 Title matches, Former WWE star's first match, Cody finally faces MJF

MJF was interviewed by Sports Illustrated ahead of his match with Cody tonight. During the interview, MJF said that in an era of GIFs, where GIFs of "Someone doing a 759-30-splat-yada-yada" and "flippity do-dahs and flippity-ays" helped wrestlers on the indies get booked, he stood out by being old school. Here's what MJF went on to say:

I’m as old-school as it gets in this modern era. I’m the last of a dying breed. I didn’t care about GIFs. I didn’t care about making people go home happy. I didn’t care about people going, ‘Oh, my god, his work rate is absolutely fantastic. I can’t wait to see his next five-star match.’ What I care about is making sure that when the people watching me put their head to their pillow, I’m the last thing they think about.

MJF finished off by saying that he wanted to captivate fans by being captivating, instead of hitting cool moves and putting his body on the line.

If MJF manages to beat Cody at Revolution, we could see him cement himself as one of the top heels in wrestling today. Can MJF somehow slither to a victory at Revolution? Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts.