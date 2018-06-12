Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UFC News: CM Punk's salary for UFC 225 is 20 times that of his opponent

These are mind-boggling numbers for an MMA rookie!

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News 12 Jun 2018, 09:40 IST
4.71K

UFC 225: Punk v Jackson
Punk may have something to be happy about, after all

What's the story?

CM Punk endured another drubbing in the UFC, this time, at the hands of Mike Jackson, losing his second match in MMA. The former WWE champion lost in three rounds by unanimous decision and was later taken to the hospital for facial scans.

The Sports Daily have now revealed the salary that Punk received for his UFC 225 fight, which will leave you scratching your heads

In case you didn't know...

Punk made his MMA debut in 2016 after signing with the promotion in 2014. His first MMA bout wasn't a memorable one, as he was defeated in the very first round by Mickey Gall.

Many people had ruled out Punk's UFC career, but he was awarded another chance, this time against another rookie Mike Jackson, at UFC 225.

The heart of the matter

The Sports Daily have revealed that Punk earned an estimated $503,500 from his loss, which includes $500,000 as an appearance fee and $3,500 as fight week incentive pay.

This is around the same amount of money that he received following his first UFC fight against Mickey Gall. It is estimated that Punk earned $500,000 from his first UFC fight, excluding the money earned from his Reebok sponsorship.

Meanwhile, his opponent at UFC 225, Mike Jackson, reportedly earned a minuscule figure compared to Punk, an approximate $23,500, which includes $10,000 appearance fee, $10,000 win bonus, and $3,500 as fight week incentive pay.

What's next?

It looks like CM Punk's UFC career is over. Post the fight, UFC President Dana White, in no uncertain terms ruled out the former WWE Superstar's UFC career: “The guy’s 39 years old. We gave him two shots, and he had a lot of heart tonight, and I think he should call it a wrap."

