Momentum building post-injury, title match, and more - 4 directions for WWE NXT star Wes Lee following surprise return

WWE NXT Spring Breakin' 2024, a two-week event, concluded last night on the USA Network. The big show featured a championship bout, an NXT Underground Match, and several other notable matches and moments.

One of the biggest matches on the show, both literally and figuratively, saw Monday Night RAW's Ivar battle the NXT North American Champion Oba Femi. After a fantastic fight, Oba managed to defeat the powerful Viking Raiders member. However, a big surprise was waiting for Femi post-match.

Wes Lee's music hit and the former NXT North American Champion appeared in the crowd. He leaped from the barrier to the steps and entered the ring for a face-off with the champion. While words were not said and no action followed, the message was clear: Wes is back.

It was later confirmed during the show that Lee was medically cleared and will be returning to action next week. This article will look at a handful of directions his career could take now that Wes was back in action on the NXT brand.

Below are four directions for WWE NXT Superstar Wes Lee following his surprise return.

#4. He could have a slow but steady push to gain momentum post-injury

December 2023 was a sad time for Wes Lee and his WWE career. The former NXT North American Champion shocked fans when he came out and revealed that he needed back surgery. It was said that Lee could miss eight months to a full year from in-ring competition and that was an optimistic estimate.

Just five months later, Wes Lee is back. He worked hard to heal up quickly and be medically cleared by WWE's doctors. At the same time, such a serious injury could take a toll on him physically.

Instead of Wes being immediately inserted into a major story, he may have a slow and steady build to regain his lost momentum. This will also allow him to test out his back and give him time to re-adjust to taking bumps. Wes wrestling every few weeks in lower stakes matches could be the safe play.

#3. Wes Lee could challenge Oba Femi for the NXT North American Championship

As noted, Wes Lee's return came in an exciting fashion when he interrupted a post-match celebration by Oba Femi. The two men went face-to-face, despite their significant size difference, and the WWE Universe were on their feet in both excitement and intrigue.

This is notable for a few reasons. For starters, it would be a first-time-ever bout between two of the best the white and gold brand has to offer. Perhaps more notably, it would be for the NXT North American Championship. To many WWE fans, Wes is the greatest North American Champion in history, surpassing Carmelo Hayes.

Given how he returned and Wes' past as the NXT North American Champion, a feud with Oba Femi makes more sense than any other direction. The only drawbacks are both the inherent risk of battling a big man post-back surgery and that he will likely lose. Getting past those issues, though, could be tremendous.

#2. He could feud with Ivar

Ivar is a changed man in WWE. The Viking Raiders started showing off how good they could be once Triple H took over in 2022, but it was once Erik left television due to an injury that Ivar became a major success.

The big man delivers bangers regularly and often has the best pro wrestling matches of the week. He continued his theme of having bangers when he battled Oba Femi on WWE NXT this week. While he lost, Ivar put on a great fight and should remain in title contention.

Interestingly, Wes was involved in a brief backstage promo with Ivar and Josh Briggs. While Lee was respectful to the 40-year-old star, there could be tension between the two that may manifest into a rivalry. Their size difference yet mutual athleticism could make for a fascinating rivalry.

#1. Wes could challenge Trick Williams

NXT has gone through many different eras where the top star and champion often defined the brand. There were times when Sami Zayn, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, and Ilja Dragunov were all considered the face of WWE's developmental show.

Today, the face of the white and gold brand is Trick Williams. Whoop That Trick managed to battle and subsequently defeat Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship just a week ago. The week prior, Trick defeated Carmelo Hayes inside of a steel cage. His spot is reserved and cemented.

Trick's spot on top is secured for the time being. However, Wes Lee could step up to the champion. Both men are athletic and charismatic with fans behind them, but who is the better wrestler? Is Trick's size or Wes' speed more valuable? The two clashing over the NXT Championship to become the face of the brand would be exciting.