Monday Night Raw: 3 things WWE got right on this week's episode and 2 things they got wrong (March 11, 2019)

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.34K // 12 Mar 2019, 12:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ambrose and McIntyre had an epic Falls Count Anywhere match, which saw the Scotsman emerge the victor

Another episode of WWE Monday Night RAW is in the history books, and it's plain to see that we are well on the road to WrestleMania 35.

A huge title change was just one part of an epic edition of WWE's longest running weekly program, which also saw Dean Ambrose and Drew McIntyre wage a war in the main event.

Now, just 26 days until the showcase of the immortals, the company is running on all cylinders as they try to get fans pumped for the big show.

But with all this positivity, the WWE did have some setbacks this week that they'd sooner forget.

Here are three things that happened on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW that went great, as well as two things that could have been a whole lot better.

#3 Got it right: Banking on the Benjamin

Benjamin returned at the request of former tag-partner Brock Lesnar

Shelton Benjamin's return to WWE has been objectively so far, a flop.

After having his return announced on WWE programming, it would be over a year before fans would see the Gold Standard compete after an injury derailed all plans.

Losing all momentum, his return would get even worse as he would have zero meaningful feuds, briefly teaming with Chad Gable, before he was moved to RAW.

Advertisement

Debuting on RAW himself this week, Benjamin returned with a new-found mean streak, facing Seth Rollins at the request of Paul Heyman.

Working for Brock Lesnar, Benjamin and the Beast do have a history, as the Minnesota Wrecking Crew, an obscure team from OVW.

Though Benjamin came up short against the Architect, it was great to see the former Intercontinental Champion do something.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement