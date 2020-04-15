WWE News: Monday Night RAW falls under 2 million throughout live program

WWE was permitted to resume live shows this week, but the audience is not watching.

Will WWE viewership bounce back or is this the first night of a larger decline to come?

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch addressing the WWE Universe in the first hour of RAW

Monday Night RAW dropped to it's lowest average of 2020, failing to bring in two million viewers throughout the show per ShowBuzzDaily.

WWE RAW averaged 1.93 million viewers, down five percent from the RAW after WrestleMania's 2.01 million viewership from April 6.

Hour one: 1.994 million

Hour two: 1.913 million

Hour three: 1.832 million

Monday's edition of RAW was the first time in weeks WWE aired a live episode, but the return to live programming failed to boost the company's numbers.

WWE programming has suffered big declines in viewership since the coronavirus pandemic forced the company to move all TV productions to their Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Per an order signed by the Florida Director of Emergency Management last week, WWE was deemed an essential service, which permitted them to resume their live shows at the Performance Center despite the Stay-at-Home order in effect for Florida.

Live shows have historically brought in better ratings than taped shows for WWE, but the April 13 edition of RAW broke that trend as the show failed to secure two million viewers at any point during the night.

Compared to a recent taped episode, RAW averaged less viewership for the show on March 30. However, despite having a worse number for overall viewership, the show brought over two million viewers in the first hour.

Despite the shows decreasing numbers, RAW ranked third for Monday Night Cable behind FOX News.